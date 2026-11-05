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Regional Sports (11/5): ISU, Iowa, Nebraska punters on Ray Guy Award Midseason Watch List
By Derek Martin,5 days ago
(KMAland) -- Regional sports news updates are posted throughout the day. Continue to refresh for all of the latest from regional schools listed below. -Buckels, Kock advance in ITA doubles: https://omahamavs.com/news/2026/11/5/womens-tennis-buckels-kock-advance-in-doubles-after-day-one Iowa. -Cam Buffington, Dionne van Aalsum named Iowa Student-Athletes of the Month for October: https://hawkeyesports.com/news/2026/11/05/buffington-van-aalsum-named-october-student-athletes-of-the-month. Iowa State. -Jonah DuPont...