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Teacher’s Launches First Highland Single Malt Range
By Beth Squires,2 days ago
Teacher’s, the whisky brand known for its malt-forward Highland Cream blended Scotch, is launching its first range of Highland single malts, comprising 12-year-old, 15-year-old and 18-year-old expressions. The trio is distilled and matured at The Ardmore Distillery in the Scottish Highlands, and will roll out across India first before reaching global travel retail from January 2027.