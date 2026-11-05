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16-year-old girl rescued from hostage situation, suspect dead, ASP says
By Andy Lockley,3 days ago
CROSSETT, Ark. - A 16-year-old girl was rescued from a hostage standoff with an armed man, Arkansas State Police said. ASP said they were assisting the Crossett Police Department with the situation; they said Crossett Police were called to the scene around 2:15 on the morning of October 30, after receiving a call that a man was armed and holding the girl against her will.