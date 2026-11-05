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Two Arrested After Wednesday Stabbing
By Jade,5 days ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind – Wednesday afternoon around 4p.m.Terre Haute Police Officers were called to the 2200 block of 3rd Avenue about a possible stabbing. When officers arrived the found found a male victim suffering from an apparent knife wound. The preliminary investigation indicated that the victim had been involved in a confrontation with another male concerning a woman with whom the victim may have previously been in a relationship.