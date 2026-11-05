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In pictures: Kids get an extra hour of hocus pocus with Daylight Saving on Halloween
By Alex Rickert,4 days ago
A Saturday night Halloween followed by an extra hour on the clocks made for happy trick-or-treaters as the Middle Keys closed out spooky season on Oct. 31. Saturday night closed with Marathon’s usual trifecta of family-friendly activities: plenty of candy in local neighborhoods, followed by a trip to visit the businesses and nonprofits in Gulfside Village and a night full of dodging shaving cream in the streets off Aviation Boulevard. Young ones and “big kids” alike sported costumes from superheroes to storybook characters – and even a few costumes inspired by the 2026 Best of Marathon Awards.