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Sheepwell Cast & Crew Talk Women’s Solidarity, the Film’s Twists, and Why Chris Belonged in the Well | Austin Film Festival
By NaVell Lee,3 days ago
My Austin Film Festival coverage continues with the cast and creative team behind Sheepwell, a film that challenged my expectations and left me questioning several characters’ intentions. Joining me remotely were Michole Briana White, Alix Lapri, Lauren Elizabeth Harris, Denise Grayson, Mark Ryan Anderson, director Kim Caicedo, writer and...