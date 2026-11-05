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Eric Mark Johnson
4 days ago
Johnson, Eric Mark, of Webster Groves, Missouri, passed away on Oct. 26, 2026, in Zihuatanejo, Mexico, after bravely succumbing to illness. Eric was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of nearly 43 years, Helen. He is survived by their daughters, Christine (Anthony) Rejent of Webster Groves, Heather (Mark) Albers of Kirkwood, Missouri, and Hilary (Christopher) Broughton of Webster Groves; his grandchildren Andy, Cameron, Wally, Louie, Gus, Kennedy and Wyatt; and siblings Karla (Earl) Beardsley of Nanticoke, Maryland, Brad Johnson of Tyaskin, Maryland, and Gayle (Tim) Bolden of Tampa, Florida.