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VIEWPOINT | Why South Dakota should not prosecute mothers to save children
By The Dakota Scout,4 days ago
South Dakota has done something most of the country only talks about. There is no abortion business left in our state, and since Dobbs was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, a law South Dakotans wrote in 2005 has kept it that way. That took decades of work by legislators, pastors, pregnancy center volunteers and families who never gave up.