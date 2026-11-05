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MSU earns gold veteran-friendly status for 11th consecutive year
By Francisco Velazquez,3 days ago
The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, or MVAA, has designated Michigan State University as a “gold-level” veteran-friendly school for the 11th consecutive year, reaffirming MSU’s position as one of the state's leading institutions for veterans and military-affiliated learners. The recognition marks more than a decade of continuous excellence...