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Twisted Teens Live Review: The Wire Is Cut
By Sam Cohen,4 days ago
Over the summer, Twisted Teens emerged as an eccentric gang of circus punks, leaving more questions than answers. After seeing them live, it’s clear, that’s the point. No matter how many profiles Twisted Teens do in the next six months, nothing will crack their swampy mystique. In print, frontman Caspian Hollywell spins tales about all the lives he’s lived like it’s an anthology episode of The Simpsons. On stage, you see those lives take shape as a frenetic diva headed to the top of the world. At the Bowery Ballroom, the evening following a full-page feature by The New York Times and two weeks after a lengthy interview with Pitchfork, Twisted Teens were undeniable.