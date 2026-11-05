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Nick Arioli Talks The Stalemate, Ben Foster, and an Unexpected ThunderCats Conversation | Austin Film Festival
By NaVell Lee,3 days ago
My Austin Film Festival coverage continues with writer and director Nick Arioli, who joined me remotely to discuss his film The Stalemate, featuring Manny Jacinto, Ben Foster, and Tony Hale. I was particularly excited about the cast, especially Ben Foster, whom I’ve followed since his days on Flash Forward. However,...