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WSIU Almanac 11.5.26
By Leah Lerner,5 days ago
ON THIS DAY in 1992, American Chess Grandmaster Bobby Fischer defeats Russian Boris Spassky in an unofficial match in Belgrade dubbed the “Revenge Match of the Century”. Visit Carbondale Public Library for a cozy night of family reading at Family Campout Night in the library. There will be free books, a scavenger hunt, puppet theater and more! Pajamas are encouraged but not required. All ages are welcome, but best for kids 10 and under. Children must be accompanied by an adult. November 19th, 5:30 to 7pm.