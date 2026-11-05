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National Popular Vote Compact Watch
By Gerard Magliocca,4 days ago
One result of the midterm election is that there are now enough states controlled by Democrats to adopt the National Popular Vote Compact with a majority of the electoral votes. This does not mean, of course, that enough of these states will agree to join. But if they did, that would raise complicated constitutional issues that could (probably) not be resolved before the 2028 election. Anyway, worth keeping an eye on.