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UNR receives $1 million for critical mineral development
By KOLO News Staff,5 days ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced that the University of Nevada, Reno is one of 16 universities receiving funds to support workforce development for critical minerals. The award recognizes universities that have demonstrated leadership in disciplines related to critical minerals development, from production to recycling.
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