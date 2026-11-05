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Braves: This is a crazy list for Tate Southisene to be on
By Chase Irle,4 days ago
Eric Hartman was a buzzsaw over the first half of the season, going from a relative unknown to the top prospect in the Braves organization seemingly overnight. However, there are a lot of prospect evaluators who actually see 2025 first-round selection Tate Southisene as the one with the highest upside. He didn’t put up quite the explosive numbers Hartman did, but at just 19 years old, he recorded a .929 OPS in Low-A Augusta and then an OPS north of .800 in Rome before earning a promotion to Double-A Columbus.