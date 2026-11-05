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New Exhibit at Hagen History Center Brings Oliver Hazard Perry’s Story to Life
By Ashley Bell,5 days ago
More than 200 years after Erie helped change the course of the War of 1812, a new exhibit is giving visitors an up-close look at the naval hero at the center of that history. The Hagen History Center's new "Command and Courage: Oliver Hazard Perry" exhibit is now open, offering a rare glimpse into the life and legacy of Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry, whose leadership helped secure a pivotal American victory on Lake Erie.
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