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Monet, Matisse, and More: The Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center Brings French Modern Masters to Newport News
By Sarah Bowman,4 days ago
An extraordinary gathering of works by Claude Monet, Henri Matisse, Paul Cézanne, and other pioneering artists will be on view at the Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center at Christopher Newport University. “French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850–1950” opens November 7, 2026, at the Torggler and continues through March...