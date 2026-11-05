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3 Keys to Victory for Ravens-Jaguars Week 9
By Zach Canter,3 days ago
Can undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano figure out a way to win his first career start and keep the Ravens’ season alive?. The Ravens have a Thursday night game coming off another bad loss in Buffalo. They are once again without Lamar Jackson with the rest of their season shrouded in uncertainty. For now, Baltimore is trying to stay afloat after laying the groundwork to acquire Jacoby Brissett from the Cardinals. But first, preseason standout Joe Fagnano will start his first NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Can the Ravens somehow stay above .500 with the undrafted rookie at the helm? If they have any chance, they’ll have to follow these three keys: