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Rodeo Vegas Announces 2026 NFR Entertainment Lineup
By C&I Editors,4 days ago
The 23rd annual event returns to Resorts World Las Vegas December 3-12 with 10 nights of free concerts featuring Chancey Williams, 49 Winchester, Randall King, and more. The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo brings the best in professional rodeo to Las Vegas each December, but the festivities extend well beyond the arena. For 10 nights this year, Rodeo Vegas will give fans another reason to celebrate, with a lineup of country, Americana, and Red Dirt artists performing free concerts at Resorts World Las Vegas.