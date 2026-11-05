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AFC North Preview, Week 9: Steelers on bye, Ravens in desperation mode
By Frank Platko,4 days ago
The Ravens lost their third consecutive game last week and, in the process, lost both of their top quarterbacks to long-term injuries. Lamar Jackson returned only to injure his thumb on the first offensive play, which will place him on IR, while backup Tyler Huntley suffered a season-ending turf toe injury. That left third-stringer Joe Fagnano to play most of the contest against the Bills, which the Ravens lost 36-10.