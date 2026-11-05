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Performing Arts Center Is Essential Element
5 days ago
Editor’s note: The following letter was read to the high school committee on Monday. My name is Abigail Chandler. I have been a music teacher at MVRHS since 2009 and department chair since 2018. I am an alumnus of the Edgartown School and MVRHS, where I was involved in the band and choral programs. My own children are students here, one who is currently a sophomore and the other who will be a freshman next year. They have both been involved in Island public music programs since third grade. I have been the Island-wide performing arts teacher leader since the beginning of that program, and have worked closely with my colleagues in the elementary schools in strings, band, theatre and general music.