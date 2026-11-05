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Tampa’s Lebanese Food Festival returns with a weekend of food, music, and dancing
By Kindall Edwards,4 days ago
There’s more than good food on the menu at Tampa’s Lebanese Food Festival. The annual celebration is a chance to experience Lebanese culture through traditional cuisine, music, dance, and community. Whether you’re already a fan of Lebanese food or looking to try something new, there’s plenty to discover at this year’s festival.