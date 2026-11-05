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Devon Turnbull’s New Furniture Brand Was Born From His Love For Tokyo
By Store,4 days ago
A couple of years ago, Devon Turnbull bought himself an abandoned house in Tokyo. Location-wise, it makes sense – he has a second studio there, where most of the components for his speakers are made. But it’s also a place that has been a constant source of inspiration for him as a designer, and putting down roots meant he could work with craftspeople he’s long admired.