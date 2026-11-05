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New documentary highlights 'Band of Brothers' lasting impact ahead of Veterans Day
By Good Morning Washington,5 days ago
Washington, D.C. (7News) — A new documentary is shining a spotlight on the lasting legacy of one of television's most acclaimed war dramas. Band of Brothers: Legacy takes viewers behind the scenes of the Emmy Award-winning miniseries Band of Brothers, marking 25 years since its debut. The documentary explores how the groundbreaking series was made, the stories behind its creation, and the profound impact it has had on audiences across America.