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AI-Based Blood Test Matches MRE in Identifying MASH Treatment Candidates
3 days ago
In a study of 229 patients, an AI-based liquid biopsy matched magnetic resonance elastography in identifying patients with fibrosis stages associated with eligibility for approved MASH treatments. Hepta, a Foster City, California-based liquid biopsy company, announced research showing that its LiquidTransformer technology matched magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) for identifying treatment-eligible...