undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
St. Xavier Coach's Son Inspires Foundation Giving Kids With Disabilities a Shot at Sports
By Natalie Olafson,4 days ago
Jake Brodbeck has spent six seasons as St. Xavier's defensive coordinator, but this fall he's been building something off the field too. In February, he and his wife, Krista, launched the L.I.O.N. Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at giving children with neurological and physical disabilities the kind of sports experiences most families take for granted.
4