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Convicted felon arrested in $800 Collier County Birkenstock clog theft case
5 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres woman was arrested in Collier County after an investigation by the Collier County Sheriff's Office into a retail theft case. In a Facebook post, CCSO says that Ericka Elois Doresha Ruth, 33, was identified as one of three suspects in the August theft of more than $800 worth of Birkenstock clogs from the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse on Airport Pulling Road in North Naples.
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