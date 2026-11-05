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Flagging Operation to Impact State Road 47 Near Sheridan
By Melissa Jacobs,4 days ago
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a flagging operation that will impact State Road 47 near Sheridan. Beginning on or after Tuesday, November 10, crews will flag S.R. 47 at County Road 1100 E., located just west of Sheridan and the Hamilton/Boone County line. The purpose of construction is for underground utility work, which is anticipated to last up to two weeks, but is weather-dependent and subject to change.