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Club Spotlight: Hopkins Sigma Gamma Rho, a one woman operation
By HONORA MURATORI,4 days ago
Shamarya Robinson is the president and only current member of the Hopkins chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho. Sigma Gamma Rho (SGRho) is a historically Black sorority that originated in Indiana. Local chapters have involved Hopkins students since 1964 and the Hopkins chapter has been active since 2009. This year is the first year in the Hopkins chapter’s history that there is only one member.
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