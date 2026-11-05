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Attorney General Tong Joins Multistate Fight Against Trump Administration Threats to Accurate 2030 Census
By greenwichfreepress,5 days ago
Attorney General William Tong this week joined a coalition of 24 attorneys general and two governors in submitting a comment letter strongly opposing the Trump Administration’s proposed changes to the 2030 Census. A proposed rule by the U.S. Census Bureau would upend the upcoming 2030 Census by, among other things, excluding millions of noncitizens and prohibiting questions about race, ethnicity, and sexual orientation. Among other harms, these changes would undermine the accuracy of the census, put communities at risk of losing political representation, and threaten access to critical federal funding.