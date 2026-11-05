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Mike McNeill's Diary for Thursday, November 5, 2026: It's the law
By Email,5 days ago
The law firm located at the corner of Calhoun and Jackson has gone through many changes over the years and is now settling into its most recent incarnation as Magnolia Law PLLC. Ryan Rainwater is no longer a partner. He is the newly elected prosecuting attorney for the 13th Judicial District in South Central Arkansas, including Columbia County. The longest practicing partner in the firm is our friend, Steve R. Crane, who received his law degree in 1978 and who had been practicing in Magnolia almost as long. Joel Hutcheson has left his brief, independent practice after working more than four years as an associate at Bell & Boyd. He joins Magnolia Law as a partner. Amy Freedman is the firm’s new associate. She has been both a public defender and a prosecutor, and is a past president of the SAU Alumni Board.