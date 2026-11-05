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WTA Apologizes to Jess Pegula for Hot Mic Video, 'Failing to Inform' Players of Live Stream
By Mike Chiari,4 days ago
"The WTA takes full responsibility for failing to inform our players and their teams that microphones, in place to give fans a live stream of the players' practice, were active on the courts at the WTA Finals," the WTA said in a statement. "We sincerely apologize for failing to meet our responsibility to ensure players and coaches feel properly informed."