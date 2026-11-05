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Thermo Fisher Launches Value-Priced qPCR Master Mixes for Everyday Use
3 days ago
The AmpSure Universal SYBR Green and Probe mixes are built to work with instruments and workflows labs already have. Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced the Thermo Scientific AmpSure Universal SYBR Green and Probe Master Mixes. The mixes are designed for everyday applications and for reliable, reproducible quantitative PCR (qPCR) performance. The company is positioning them as a value-priced option for labs balancing performance with budget.