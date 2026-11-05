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Nintendo confident in memory supply in new financial report
By Imran Khan,5 days ago
Despite rising memory costs worldwide, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa stresses that the company is in a position to secure sufficient quantities for its Switch hardware. Said during a quarterly financial report captured by Reuters, Furukawa says there has been no major change to the memory situation from Nintendo's point of view, indicating that while the memory crisis is not getting better, it is at least not getting worse for the company.