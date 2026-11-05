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Safety Door Interlocks vs Guard Locking: What Automated Factories Need to Know
By Marc Berman,5 days ago
An automated production line may have sophisticated software, connected sensors and detailed performance dashboards, yet access to the machine still depends on a physical door. Operators open it to load materials, inspect parts and carry out maintenance. The way that door interacts with the machine’s control system deserves as much attention as the automation inside.