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More than 70% of Alabama voters cast straight-party ballots, unofficial numbers show
By NBC 15,4 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (NBC 15) — More than 1.19 million Alabamians voted straight party in the Nov. 3 general election, according to unofficial numbers released by Secretary of State Wes Allen’s office. The figures show 549,433 straight-party Democratic ballots and 645,002 straight-party Republican ballots statewide. Together, those votes made...
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