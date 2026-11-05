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Why Multimodal Agents Could Change the Economics of Game Prototyping
By Marc Berman,2 days ago
Every product team pays for slow learning. When an interactive idea takes weeks to become testable, a team can spend a lot of money polishing an assumption that was never right. SEELE AI is aimed at that early uncertainty. Its multimodal agent helps turn a description, image, or project file into a playable first version, giving teams something concrete to discuss with colleagues or early users.