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‘JD, habibi.’ Arabs celebrate El-Sayed’s use of a term of affection to mock his foes
By Associated Press,5 days ago
Historic victory: Abdul El-Sayed will become the first Muslim American to serve in the U.S. Senate following his win in Michigan. Cultural celebration: Supporters across the Arab world are embracing his use of Arabic expressions, including habibi, meaning “my beloved.”. Political response: El-Sayed used his victory speech to respond...