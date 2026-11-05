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When should you order holiday gifts? Why early planning pays off
By Benjamin Turner for Compartés,3 days ago
Imagine choosing a special gift in mid-December, paying extra for faster shipping, then watching the tracking page sit unchanged through Christmas. Whether you’re choosing a box of chocolates or a handmade keepsake, giving yourself enough time is part of getting the details right. December shopping isn’t inherently a mistake. But with promotions spreading across October, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer the starting line.