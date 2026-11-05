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A Practical Routine for AI Companion Downtime
By Marc Berman,5 days ago
Digital entertainment feels easier to enjoy when it has a place in your day. If you are exploring candy ai as an after work activity, consider creating a simple routine around it. You might want a brief fictional conversation after dinner or a playful exchange before reading. Defining that purpose helps you judge whether the experience is adding something you actually enjoy.