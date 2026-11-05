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Robotic Knee Replacement: Inside the Technology Transforming Modern Surgery
By Marc Berman,5 days ago
Robotic technology is changing how surgeons plan and perform knee replacement operations. Combining computer-generated anatomical models, real-time tracking and robotic guidance, these systems promise greater surgical precision. But as the technology advances, an important question remains: does greater precision actually produce better outcomes for patients?. A new era of surgical...