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Local Veterans Day Program: With Gratitude Remembering Armed-Forces Personnel Who Died
By Loretta George,4 days ago
Plans are made for the annual Veterans Day Memorial Service at Fort Scott’s National Cemetery on Wednesday, November 11 at 11 a.m. President Wilson proclaimed November 11, 1919 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day, at the end of World War 1: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”, according to https://department.va.gov/veterans-day/history-of-veterans-day/