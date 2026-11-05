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The Case for a New Plaza Accord: Why the United States Must Devalue the Dollar
By Marc Berman,2 days ago
For decades, American policymakers and economists have treated a strong U.S. dollar as an unassailable metric of national economic health. The prevailing orthodoxy asserts that a powerful currency reflects a robust economy, suppresses domestic inflation, and cements the United States at the center of global finance. However, this perspective is...