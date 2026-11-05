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The Programming Insider: Thursday, November 5, 2026
By Marc Berman,3 days ago
“The Nat King Cole Show” debuted on NBC in 1956, which was the first variety program to be hosted by an African-American individual. “Jump the Shark” bait: In 1981, legendary comedian Jonathan Winters joined the cast of ABC sitcom “Mork & Mindy” as the couple’s newborn son Mearth. Apparently, Orkans aged “backwards,” thus explaining Mearth’s adult appearance as a child.