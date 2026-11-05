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NASA Unveils X-70 Experimental Aircraft
By Matt Ryan,3 days ago
NASA unveiled its newest experimental aircraft, the X-70 Fractal, Wednesday during the UP.Summit at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The aircraft is designed to support research into advanced flight-control systems and maneuverability. The announcement follows NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman’s earlier confirmation that the agency was preparing to introduce another X-plane.