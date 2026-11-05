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Tornadoes earn first win on the season with 4-1 victory over West Point
By Staff Reports,4 days ago
The Philadelphia Tornadoes boys soccer team made a statement on the field, earning its first victory of the season with an impressive 4-1 win over West Point. Leading the offensive attack was Kirkland Sistrunk, who delivered a spectacular performance, scoring three goals and adding an assist to finish the night with four goal contributions. Sistrunk’s outstanding effort helped power the Tornadoes’ offense and kept West Point under pressure throughout the contest.