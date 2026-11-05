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How Excel Pivot Tables Help Businesses Turn Raw Data Into Better Decisions
By Marc Berman,2 days ago
Modern businesses generate enormous amounts of information every day. From customer transactions and product sales to employee records and financial reports, organizations constantly collect data that needs to be organized and understood. However, having access to large datasets does not automatically make decision-making easier. The real challenge is finding useful information within those records and presenting it in a way that supports business goals.