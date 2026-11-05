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When to Sell Property: Is Your Investment Ripe for the Picking?
By Marc Berman,4 days ago
Market Fundamentals and Financial Triggers for Property Liquidation. Deciding to sell a property often begins with a deep dive into its financial performance and the broader market landscape. It’s not just about what the market is doing, but how your specific asset is performing within that environment. We often find that sellers who approach this decision with a data-driven mindset are better positioned to maximize their returns.