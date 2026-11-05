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Before & After: Ouray’s St. Elmo Hotel Gets a $1 Million Makeover
By Jessica Giles,4 days ago
Driving down Ouray’s Main Street feels like stepping into an old Clint Eastwood movie. The 28-block downtown, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, is a masterfully preserved district of Victorian buildings from the late 1800s. So much so that it feels like you ought to abandon your car and explore the town via horse and carriage.