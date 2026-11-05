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Holy Cross psychologist to explain the science of emoji at Museum of Worcester
5 days ago
A College of the Holy Cross professor who studies how people interpret emoji will give a public talk at the Museum of Worcester on Thursday, Nov. 12. Benjamin Weissman, an assistant professor of psychology at Holy Cross, will present “The Science of Emoji” from 6 to 7 p.m. at the museum, 30 Elm St. The talk is part of the museum’s “Smile Gallery: An American Icon” exhibit.
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